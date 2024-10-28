 
Geo News

Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest

The gathering was dispersed by local police and arrested one person for the rally without a permit

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest
Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest

Timothee Chalamet caused a stir among fans by crashing his lookalike contest in New York, but things took an unexpected turn.

On Sunday, October 27 the Dune actor's fan organized the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition in New York City’s Washington Square Park and was promoted all over the city on flyers.

The competition, which promised to give the winner $50, was hosted by YouTube personality, Anthony Po.

As NBC New York reported hundreds of fans united at the location around 1 pm dressed up as Chalamet's known roles such as Bob Dylan from Chalamet’s upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown and Willy Wonka from Wonka.

Out of nowhere, the Dune star surprised the masses at the informal event, where he greeted fans, posed for the snaps, and hugged the competition winner as the crowd screamed.

Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest

"Then the actual Timothee Chalamet showed up and gave [the winner] a hug. It was insane," an attendee told Daily Mail.

However the event took an unexpected turn, the local police of New York City dispersed the crowd as the was organized gathering without any permit, as per NBC.

The contest ended up with an arrest of a person allegedly the event's organizer according to a video shared by one attendee to X (formerly known as Twitter)

Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest


Prince Harry worried ahead of losing ‘protection' of Biden management video
Prince Harry worried ahead of losing ‘protection' of Biden management
Eddie Redmayne shares his secret to staying unnoticed in public
Eddie Redmayne shares his secret to staying unnoticed in public
Zoe Saldana Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman
Zoe Saldana Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman
Meghan Markle ‘arrogant' social media handling called out video
Meghan Markle ‘arrogant' social media handling called out
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion video
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion
Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss
Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss
Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry video
Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac