Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest

Timothee Chalamet caused a stir among fans by crashing his lookalike contest in New York, but things took an unexpected turn.

On Sunday, October 27 the Dune actor's fan organized the Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition in New York City’s Washington Square Park and was promoted all over the city on flyers.

The competition, which promised to give the winner $50, was hosted by YouTube personality, Anthony Po.

As NBC New York reported hundreds of fans united at the location around 1 pm dressed up as Chalamet's known roles such as Bob Dylan from Chalamet’s upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown and Willy Wonka from Wonka.

Out of nowhere, the Dune star surprised the masses at the informal event, where he greeted fans, posed for the snaps, and hugged the competition winner as the crowd screamed.

"Then the actual Timothee Chalamet showed up and gave [the winner] a hug. It was insane," an attendee told Daily Mail.

However the event took an unexpected turn, the local police of New York City dispersed the crowd as the was organized gathering without any permit, as per NBC.

The contest ended up with an arrest of a person allegedly the event's organizer according to a video shared by one attendee to X (formerly known as Twitter)



