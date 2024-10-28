 
Geo News

Gwen Stefani spotted on mommy duty in rare outing with sons

Gwen Stefani stepped out while fulfilling mommy duties in Los Angeles with her sons on Sunday.

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Gwen Stefani spotted on mommy duty in rare outing with sons
Gwen Stefani spotted on mommy duty in rare outing with sons 

Gwen Stefani was spotted in Los Angeles as she seemed to be having a bonding time with her sons on Sunday, October 27.

The No Doubt singer, who was recently spotted shopping for Halloween essentials, flaunted her figure while arriving to her son Apollo's flag football game.

According to Daily Mail, she modeled an oversized navy shirt and booty shorts paired with leggings and denim cowboy boots.

Meanwhile, her bleached locks were thrown up into a bun as she wore chunky designer glasses and gold bracelets.

The Hollaback Girl singer had a flannel over her shoulder and carried a mini stuffed-animal adorned purse while sipping on coffee.

Moreover, she was accompanied by her son Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, who was dressed in a red jersey and jeans and carried a football, as per the outlet.

Additionally, Apollo appeared to be in good spirits as he prepared to take on his opponents in a game flag football. However, the starlet's eldest son Kingston Rossdale was missing from family outing, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Gwen shares her three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was wed to from 2002 until 2016. She filed for divorce back in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. 

Lindsay Hubbard flaunts baby bump at shower, reveals rare living setup insight
Lindsay Hubbard flaunts baby bump at shower, reveals rare living setup insight
Angelina Jolie draws eyebrow raising comparison between herself and ‘Maria'
Angelina Jolie draws eyebrow raising comparison between herself and ‘Maria'
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her Birkin in casual outing at Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her Birkin in casual outing at Beverly Hills
Jennifer Garner appears to be in spooky mood ahead of Halloween
Jennifer Garner appears to be in spooky mood ahead of Halloween
Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest
Timothee Chalamet causes stir by crashing his own lookalike contest
Prince William ‘bitterness' towards Harry gets ‘weak' for key reason video
Prince William ‘bitterness' towards Harry gets ‘weak' for key reason
Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'
Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'
Prince William wants his older kids to ‘come out of their own little world' video
Prince William wants his older kids to ‘come out of their own little world'