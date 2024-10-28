Gwen Stefani spotted on mommy duty in rare outing with sons

Gwen Stefani was spotted in Los Angeles as she seemed to be having a bonding time with her sons on Sunday, October 27.

The No Doubt singer, who was recently spotted shopping for Halloween essentials, flaunted her figure while arriving to her son Apollo's flag football game.

According to Daily Mail, she modeled an oversized navy shirt and booty shorts paired with leggings and denim cowboy boots.

Meanwhile, her bleached locks were thrown up into a bun as she wore chunky designer glasses and gold bracelets.

The Hollaback Girl singer had a flannel over her shoulder and carried a mini stuffed-animal adorned purse while sipping on coffee.

Moreover, she was accompanied by her son Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, who was dressed in a red jersey and jeans and carried a football, as per the outlet.

Additionally, Apollo appeared to be in good spirits as he prepared to take on his opponents in a game flag football. However, the starlet's eldest son Kingston Rossdale was missing from family outing, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Gwen shares her three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was wed to from 2002 until 2016. She filed for divorce back in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.