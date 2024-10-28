 
Dax Shepard reacts to wife Kristen Bell's intimate scene in 'Nobody Wants This'

'Nobody Wants This' was released on September 26 on Netflix

October 28, 2024

Dax Shepard is shocked by his wife Kristen Bell's onscreen chemistry with Adam Brody in the series Nobody Wants This.

The 49-year-old shared his reaction to Kristen’s kiss scene with Adam in the Netflix romantic comedy during an interview with the Daily Mail at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday.

Shepard joked that he “didn't even know she could kiss like that.”

When he asked about his chemistry with Kristen, Shepard replied that it was “not as good as her and Brody.”

The Comedian revealed that he watched the show with his friend.

“We watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film,” he said.

Shepard further shared, “And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, "Does she ever kiss you like that?"

The Chips star said he answered, “No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that.”

For those unversed, Nobody Wants This was released on September 26 on Netflix.

