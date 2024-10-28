Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps her married life 'private'

Dolly Parton has opened up about her home life away from the cameras with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, the 78-year-old music legend, who tied the knot with Carl in 1966, revealed she had always wanted to keep her marriage “private.”

Sharing the reason for her successful marriage, Dolly said that she and her husband "enjoy each other's company."

"My husband and I have always enjoyed each other. I love to do stuff with him; we have a little RV and like to travel around, especially in Tennessee – we love to get out just for the weekend or day trips. We've been all over the country in it,” said the songstress.



"He's never liked going out to dinner and all that stuff. And although I love to go out with friends to a nice dinner and have fun, it just felt natural to me to keep my life private,” she added.

For the unversed, Dolly recently launched her own wine company.

"I identify with the sparkling wine! I'm learning a lot about wine now that I'm in the wine business,” said the I Will Always Love You hitmaker.



“They're trying to teach me how to be a little more of a connoisseur than I am. The prosecco is made in Italy, the rose is from France. For years people were telling me I should have my own wine, and I guess my music has led me to a place where I could. I'm very proud and excited about it,” added Dolly.