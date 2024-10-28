Jennifer Lopez flaunts pink dress while appearing all smiles post AFI Fest

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be all smiles while grabbing dinner at Arden in Los Angeles after attending AFI Fest 2024.

Moreover, the Selena actress was photographed with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey at the hotspot on Saturday, October 26 night.

According to Page Six, Lopez dazzled on the outing in blush pink slip dress

Additionally, the Wedding Planner star also rocked an Erdem collared coat ($7,095) with embroidered detailing on the top portion.

As per the publication, she tied the ensemble together with the Paris Texas Lidia Mule ($417) in silver and a light pink clutch, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the Marry Me star sported full glam with a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip while Lopez also styled her golden blond tresses in a sleek blowout with soft waves and a middle part, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the songstress also showed off the look on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Max kept it casual in a dark plaid jacket and black pants with a Bass Pro Shops cap and Emme nearly matched with Max in a black T-shirt, blue pants and black Converse sneakers.

Earlier that evening, Lopez shared photos from her red carpet look at the AFI Fest while promoting her upcoming film, Unstoppable.