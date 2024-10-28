 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez flaunts pink dress while appearing all smiles post AFI Fest

Jennifer Lopez showcases pink dress while she grabbed dinner at Arden as she appeared all smiles after AFI Fest

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Jennifer Lopez flaunts pink dress while appearing all smiles post AFI Fest
Jennifer Lopez flaunts pink dress while appearing all smiles post AFI Fest

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be all smiles while grabbing dinner at Arden in Los Angeles after attending AFI Fest 2024.

Moreover, the Selena actress was photographed with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and vocal coach Stevie Mackey at the hotspot on Saturday, October 26 night.

According to Page Six, Lopez dazzled on the outing in blush pink slip dress while the celebrity hairstylist claims Anne Hathaway treated him “like a servant” and Jennifer Lopez viewed him as “trash.”

Jennifer Lopez flaunts pink dress while appearing all smiles post AFI Fest

Additionally, the Wedding Planner star also rocked an Erdem collared coat ($7,095) with embroidered detailing on the top portion.

As per the publication, she tied the ensemble together with the Paris Texas Lidia Mule ($417) in silver and a light pink clutch, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the Marry Me star sported full glam with a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and a glossy nude lip while Lopez also styled her golden blond tresses in a sleek blowout with soft waves and a middle part, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that the songstress also showed off the look on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Max kept it casual in a dark plaid jacket and black pants with a Bass Pro Shops cap and Emme nearly matched with Max in a black T-shirt, blue pants and black Converse sneakers.

Earlier that evening, Lopez shared photos from her red carpet look at the AFI Fest while promoting her upcoming film, Unstoppable.

Taylor Swift suffers major malfunction on stage during her ‘Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift suffers major malfunction on stage during her ‘Eras Tour'
Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps her married life 'private'
Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps her married life 'private'
Jeff Bridges reflects on two life-threatening battles and emotional journey
Jeff Bridges reflects on two life-threatening battles and emotional journey
Snoop Dogg shocks fans with 'weird detail' while he hopped on party bus video
Snoop Dogg shocks fans with 'weird detail' while he hopped on party bus
Diddy's net worth sees drastic change amidst controversial allegations
Diddy's net worth sees drastic change amidst controversial allegations
Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon opens up about insecurities 'being her man'
Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon opens up about insecurities 'being her man'
Dax Shepard reacts to wife Kristen Bell's intimate scene in 'Nobody Wants This'
Dax Shepard reacts to wife Kristen Bell's intimate scene in 'Nobody Wants This'
Johnny Depp recalls 'highly-publicized' divorce from Amber Heard
Johnny Depp recalls 'highly-publicized' divorce from Amber Heard