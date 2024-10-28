Kensington Palace reveals historical photos of Prince William with Princess Diana

Kensington Palace has unveiled never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana with Prince William as the Prince of Wales paid touching tribute to his late mother.

The palace shared the photos with a big announcement about Prince William’s upcoming documentary.

It said, “Watch ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ this coming Wednesday and Thursday. The documentary follows the first year of @HomewardsUK – a five-year programme founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation which aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated.”

The palace also shared Prince William and Diana’s photos from their visit to a shelter for homeless people when he was just 11 years old.

Unveiling the stunning photos, the palace tweeted, “Homelessness has been an issue close to The Prince's heart ever since visiting @PassageCharity with his mother as a child. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far.”