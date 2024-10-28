 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo talks about her future in Hollywood

Singer Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts World Tour' film will soon have an OTT release

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo talks about her future in Hollywood
Olivia Rodrigo talks about her future in Hollywood 

The Vampire crooner Olivia Rodrigo recently shed light on her future plans as an actor.

The 21-year-old singer-turned-actress was asked about her future prospects in acting during the premiere of her concert GUTS World Tour film.

“I would love that,” the jealousy, jealousy singer in a brief chat told E! News, “I love telling stories and I love telling stories in songs.”

The déjà vu hitmaker continued, “But I’m not opposed to telling stories in film too I’d really be into that.

“Who knows? We’ll see where the wind takes me.”

On the work front, the American singer’s Guts World Tour will premiere through Netflix on Tuesday, October 29.

The film documents Rodrigo, who also acted in season 3 of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, on her trek in support of her sophomore album, Guts, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023.

Over the past year, her Guts World Tour has traveled through North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Taylor Swift suffers major malfunction on stage during her ‘Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift suffers major malfunction on stage during her ‘Eras Tour'
Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps her married life 'private'
Dolly Parton reveals why she keeps her married life 'private'
Jeff Bridges reflects on two life-threatening battles and emotional journey
Jeff Bridges reflects on two life-threatening battles and emotional journey
Snoop Dogg shocks fans with 'weird detail' while he hopped on party bus video
Snoop Dogg shocks fans with 'weird detail' while he hopped on party bus
Diddy's net worth sees drastic change amidst controversial allegations
Diddy's net worth sees drastic change amidst controversial allegations
Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon opens up about insecurities 'being her man'
Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon opens up about insecurities 'being her man'
Dax Shepard reacts to wife Kristen Bell's intimate scene in 'Nobody Wants This'
Dax Shepard reacts to wife Kristen Bell's intimate scene in 'Nobody Wants This'
Johnny Depp recalls 'highly-publicized' divorce from Amber Heard
Johnny Depp recalls 'highly-publicized' divorce from Amber Heard