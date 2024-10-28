Olivia Rodrigo talks about her future in Hollywood

The Vampire crooner Olivia Rodrigo recently shed light on her future plans as an actor.

The 21-year-old singer-turned-actress was asked about her future prospects in acting during the premiere of her concert GUTS World Tour film.



“I would love that,” the jealousy, jealousy singer in a brief chat told E! News, “I love telling stories and I love telling stories in songs.”

The déjà vu hitmaker continued, “But I’m not opposed to telling stories in film too I’d really be into that.

“Who knows? We’ll see where the wind takes me.”

On the work front, the American singer’s Guts World Tour will premiere through Netflix on Tuesday, October 29.

The film documents Rodrigo, who also acted in season 3 of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, on her trek in support of her sophomore album, Guts, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023.

Over the past year, her Guts World Tour has traveled through North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.