Paris Hilton offers rare peek inside her luxurious 'Sliv Air' private jet

Paris Hilton offered a glimpse into her "Sliv Air."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Hilton posted a series of clips of her private jet.

In the first clip, the business woman, revealed she's traveling from Los Angeles to New York City. Sharing glimpse from the outside of the plane parked on the runway, she wrote captioned, "Taking off to N.Y.C. on #SlivAir."

The next clip showcased a mat on the floor with "Sliv Air" written on it with pink colour. Hilton wrote, "Loves it #SlivAir," in the caption.

In the third clip, Hilton showed the delicious looking cake with her and Nicola Richie's photo on it. The photo was from their 2003 show, The Simple Life.

Moreover, in the following clip Hilton showed the inside of the plane, with bedroom area including two beds with pink blankets and a bunch of pillows.

Other cabin included recliner seats, pink blankets and a TV on the wall.

Ir is worth mentioning that this comes after Hilton's recent concert at the Hollywood Palladium.

On Instagram, Hilton shared glimpses from her performance along with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "As I took the stage for “Legacy,” the energy shifted—this moment was all for my Little Hiltons. You’ve been with me through every chapter, and seeing your faces reminded me why I love what I do."

"This performance was my way of honoring each of you who’ve been there from the beginning, chasing dreams alongside me. I hope to keep inspiring you to believe in your own iconic journey, because there’s an icon in everyone," she added.