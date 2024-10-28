Jennifer Lopez dives into a 'bold' new chapter after divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly looking for ways to "get rid of" Ben Affleck after filing for divorce in August 2024.

According to In Touch Weekly, an insider claimed that the 55-year-old singer and actress is looking to have "fun" with "hot young guys" while trying to "forget" Affleck.

It also said that Lopez is not seriously dating anyone but wants to have "fun with no strings attached" with other men during this challenging period of her life.

The source quipped, "She's already given the go-ahead for these hunks to be auditioned and served up for her," and highlighted that Lopez is "very respectful and totally loyal to Ben even after he walked out on her, but now all bets are off."

"She's desperate to forget about Ben and get over the anguish he's put her through, and the best way she can do that is by having some no-strings-attached fun with hot young guys," the source added.

The insider went on to say that Lopez needs a "reboot of her ego," and young men are showing interest in her to "make her feel young and s**** and desirable again."

It was also reported that men who want to spend time with her reportedly have to "sign NDAs" to keep things private and go through "an intense vetting process."

Moreover, the insider spilled beans on hip-hop star Drake's interest in Lopez right after her divorce from Affleck.

The insider articulated, "He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he's ready and willing to step in and satisfy her."

Further revealing that now Lopez and Drake text "every day," the source mentioned that Drake is "very intelligent and romantic, and she can count on him being discreet because he's always kept her secrets in the past," and "it's still in the s****** stage, but she loves hearing from him and sharing s**** selfies; he's very quick to compliment her, and he lays it on thick."

For those unversed, Drake and Lopez were first romantically linked in 2016 and caught attention when they started to spend more time together in 2017.

Despite sharing intimate photos during their short fling, the couple's brief affair never turned into a serious relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and Affleck first called off their engagement in 2004 and reconnected in May 2021 during a trip to the Argo star's Big Sky Ranch in Montana.

In April 2022, Lopez announced they were engaged for the second time, 20 years after his first proposal, and eventually married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.