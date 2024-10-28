 
Geo News

Taylor Swift surprises Sabrina Carpenter fans during 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift brings on stage Sabrina Carpenter during recent 'Eras Tour' concert

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Taylor Swifts surprises Sabrina Carpentar fans during Eras Tour
Taylor Swifts surprises Sabrina Carpentar fans during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had the perfect surprise this weekend for Swifties who are also fond of Sabrina Carpenter.

The Grammy winner, 34, was performing at her New Orleans concert when she hinted that she also had something special planned for her Saturday night audience.

"It's been stuck in my head," as she prepared to sing a song by another artist," Billboard reported.

Swift then left her fans in a frenzy as she strummed Carpenter's hit song Espresso on her guitar.

The Lover songstress then proceeded with a fun skit as she dialed Carpenter and put her on speaker, asking about her estimate of arrival.

Carpenter appeared onstage moments later and the pair performed a fun mashup of Espresso, Please Please Please and one of Swift's vault track Is It Over Now?

"She has literally one day off. She is on tour. This is crazy that she came to perform for us," Swift said at the end of the duet.

Swift then closed the night with a mashup of her songs Hits Different and Welcome To New York on the piano after Carpenter exited the stage.

Riley Keogh acknowledges 'aspect of privilege' being a 'nepo baby'
Riley Keogh acknowledges 'aspect of privilege' being a 'nepo baby'
Britney Spears drops cryptic message about Sam Asghari?
Britney Spears drops cryptic message about Sam Asghari?
Perrie Edwards opens up about heartbreaking struggle after Jesy Nelson split
Perrie Edwards opens up about heartbreaking struggle after Jesy Nelson split
Meghan Markle's professional dream crushed after 'huge blow' video
Meghan Markle's professional dream crushed after 'huge blow'
Anna Kendrick feels 'lucky' to have escaped 'Twilight' spotlight
Anna Kendrick feels 'lucky' to have escaped 'Twilight' spotlight
Jennifer Lopez dives into a 'bold' new chapter after divorce from Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez dives into a 'bold' new chapter after divorce from Ben Affleck
Prince William, Kate Middleton keep Diana's tradition alive with own kids video
Prince William, Kate Middleton keep Diana's tradition alive with own kids
Helen Flanagan reveals why she broke up with Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan reveals why she broke up with Scott Sinclair