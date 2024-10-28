Taylor Swift surprises Sabrina Carpenter fans during 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swifts surprises Sabrina Carpentar fans during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had the perfect surprise this weekend for Swifties who are also fond of Sabrina Carpenter.

The Grammy winner, 34, was performing at her New Orleans concert when she hinted that she also had something special planned for her Saturday night audience.

"It's been stuck in my head," as she prepared to sing a song by another artist," Billboard reported.

Swift then left her fans in a frenzy as she strummed Carpenter's hit song Espresso on her guitar.

The Lover songstress then proceeded with a fun skit as she dialed Carpenter and put her on speaker, asking about her estimate of arrival.

Carpenter appeared onstage moments later and the pair performed a fun mashup of Espresso, Please Please Please and one of Swift's vault track Is It Over Now?

"She has literally one day off. She is on tour. This is crazy that she came to perform for us," Swift said at the end of the duet.

Swift then closed the night with a mashup of her songs Hits Different and Welcome To New York on the piano after Carpenter exited the stage.