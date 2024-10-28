'Community' star Alison Brie breaks family Holiday tradition for THIS reason

Alison Brie has revealed her top gifting tip for the Holiday season.

The actress, 41, who is a gift guide in Macy’s new holiday campaign, told PEOPLE magazine, “I grew up in South Pasadena, and there's a huge Macy's on Lake Street where I always remember doing my holiday shopping.”

She added that this campaign “tapped into some holiday nostalgia” for her.

“I can do shopping for the whole family at Macy's, mom, dad, my sister, my little nephews, and have every type of option for them,” Alison said.

Moreover, Alison talked about giving “sentimental gifts” to her family. “The year after Dave and I got married, we gave everyone framed photos from our wedding. It was really special because there were a bunch of pictures that people hadn't seen, and then you give it to them in a beautiful frame and it's something to put up in the house,” she said.

Additionally, the Community actress also shared a top gifting tip, saying that you should “always get a gift receipt.”

“It's just nice to have a gift receipt because you go, 'Oh, good. They get thoughtfulness. I put the work in to try to think of something that they might like, and then they can quietly exchange it for something that they might like better, and I don't even have to know,” the actress told the outlet.

On the other hand, Alison also shared her holiday plans for this year. She revealed that this year they will give up their traditional potluck to attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.