Jennifer Aniston remembers 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry after '1 year' of his death

Jennifer Aniston remembers 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry after '1 year'

Jennifer Aniston mourns the loss of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry after one year of his tragic death.

Matthew, who played the famous role of Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom, passed away at the age of 54, on October 28 last year.

Now, on Monday, Jennifer took to her official Instagram handle to pay tribute to the late actor.

Sharing a carousel of photos from their time on Friends, Jennifer expressed her pain in the caption.

She simply wrote “1 year” in the caption along with a bandage, a heart and angel emoji, showcasing that she's still healing from the loss of Matthew.

Additionally, she tagged Matthew’s foundation in the caption that continues the late actor’s “enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction.”

The actress, who played the role of beloved Rachel Green on the show, has often discussed Matthew after his death.

Previously, during Variety's Actors on Actors interview, Jennifer burst into tears when she was asked what it feels like to watch Friends after Matthew’s death.

“Oh God, Don't make me cry!” the actress said while wiping off her tears.

Talking about Friends, which also stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer said, “The fact that it's had this long and wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all six of us could ever imagine. It's a family forever.”

For those unversed, Matthew was found dead in a hot tub at his house. ketamine was reported to be the primary cause of death.