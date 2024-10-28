Dolly Parton explains significance of 'butterflies': 'my emblem'

Dolly Parton just revealed an achingly beautiful fact about herself.

The 78-year-old country music legend told Hello! magazine that she has a secret collection of tattoos and how the 9 to 5 singer uses them to cover up her scars.

"When I first started getting a few little things done, I had a few little tattoos to cover up some scarring,” Parton told the publication.

The Jolene hitmaker continued, "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can get rid of that purple look. So, I thought: ‘Well, I’m going to decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies.'"

Parton also explained the significance and sentimental importance of butterflies in her life, explaining, "I used to chase butterflies off into the woods and get lost. Mom would get mad and have to come and find me.”

She also mentioned, "One of my big songs, a number one hit I wrote 50 years ago, was Love is Like a Butterfly. Through the years it’s been my emblem, and even at my theme park Dollywood, the ‘w’ part is a butterfly."