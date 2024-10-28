 
Bruce Springsteen sets the record straight on his billionaire status

Bruce Springsteen reveals he pays 'tremendous amount of money' to his E Street Band

October 28, 2024

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about his billionaire status claims.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Bruce has talked about the rumours surrounding his net worth.

He set the record straight, saying, “I’m not a billionaire.”

“I wish I was, but they got that real wrong,” the lead singer of E Street Band added.

This comment comes after a report by Forbes in July, where the estimated net worth of Bruce was reported to be over $1.1 billion.

He told the outlet that he has “spent too much money on superfluous things.”

However, he added that he pays “a tremendous amount of money” to his rock band.

“If you get the art right, the music right, and the band right, you go out and play every night like it's your last night on Earth. That was the serial philosophy of the band, and we're sticking to it,” he added.

Moreover, Bruce has talked about his band’s philosophy in the latest Hulu and Disney+ documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

