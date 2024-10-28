Seth Rogen's true feelings about James Franco revealed

Seth Rogen and James Franco were friends for two decades

Seth Rogen is hurt about the end of his friendship with James Franco, but he’ll still not reconnect with his former friend.

Seth and James were friends for 20 years and starred in many comedy movies together, but their friendship came to an end when the Hey Joe star faced allegations of sexual abuse.

The Spider-Man actor, 46, opened up about their current dynamic in a new interview with Variety, and said that he tried to reconnect, but Seth wouldn’t.

Now, an insider claims: “There is no world where Seth will be friends with James Franco ever again.”

“The friendship and work they did together was amazing, but Seth had to separate himself from James to move forward in his own life and career,” they spilled to Daily Mail.

“Seth doesn't want to be connected with anyone that has been accused of horrible things. He had to drop James cold turkey which hurt,” they added.

In his Variety interview, James said: “I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over. And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me.”

Seth Rogen and James Franco have co-starred in Pineapple Express, Freaks and Geeks, Knocked Up, and The Disaster Artist.