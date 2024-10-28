Alec Baldwin discusses 'too painful' loss of his father after 41 years

Alec Baldwin has paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad, Alexander Rae Baldwin II, after 41 years of his death.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Alec posted a video of himself, talking about his father’s death, just after 12 days of his birthday in 1983.

In the video, the actor said, “I always feel inept, 'cause I can't think of things to say ... and that's not true, I can think of things to say, but I guess it's kind of too painful to say them. But my dad was an important part of my life, even though I was young when he died.”

Alec, who is now 66 years old, shared that he has now “outlived” his dad, “which is just horrifying” to him.

“I always wonder the same thing, which is what life would've been if my dad had been around longer. If he was alive today, he would be 96 years old. That would be a lot to ask, I guess, 96,” he added.

Additionally, Alec called dads as those who “are always standing in the wings for so much of your life when you're a kid, and then they become more ... the things that they have to say or the things that they offer you as a parent are more relevant and more interesting as they get older.”

Concluding his message, the actor stated, “So anyway, happy birthday to my dad. Happy birthday to my dad, wherever you are.”