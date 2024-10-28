Awkwafina mourns loss of her best friend: 'In my heart forever'

Awkwafina penned down a heartfelt note about the dismal of her close pal.

The 36-year-old actress and comedian took to her official Instagram account to mourn the loss of her pal Regina Biondo.

Biondo passed away earlier in the month of October at age 42 due to cancer, as her partner shared on his social media.

"Today I said goodbye to a best friend in a loss so heartbreaking it is difficult to explain in words," the Crazy Rich Asians star began.

She went on to pour her heart, writing, "None of us were ready to have lost you Regina, and I still feel like texting you and calling you, asking you for advice or eating bomb ass Asian food with you."

"I feel you all around me still, and wish you didn’t have to go. I will keep you in my heart forever, and await the possibility of seeing you again one day. Until then, regi -rest well," Awkwafina concluded her tribute.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress's friend was a web developer by profession and an occasional DJ.