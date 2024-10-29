Chrissy Teigen gets honest about abortion experience

Chrissy Teigen suffered a devastating experience a few years ago when she lost her son Jack in what she believed was a miscarriage at the start, but it turned out to be an abortion.



At a Phoenix rally, the U.S. model made a speech in support of Arizona's right-to-abortion initiative.

In her address, she recalled her shocking reaction when she came to know her miscarriage due to pregnancy complications was, in fact, a life-saving abortion.

“One thing that was hard for me was that I never experienced any pain in it so I never thought of it as being anything other than a miscarriage,” the cookbook author added.

“We hear the word abortion, we think there's some kind of pain with it … nowhere in those days in the hospital getting blood transfusions did I think that I was in danger of losing this baby because I was in no pain.”

The 38-year-old noted, “There's such a stigma around the word abortion. Nobody wants to say abortion ... I didn’t even know I had one. And that was so embarrassing to admit in front of the entire world."

Her moment of realization, Chrissy said, came when she was having a conversation with her husband, John Legend, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“I remember it happening and me looking at John saying, ‘That is so terrible what those people have to go through and this choice they have to make. That is so terrible for them.’ And then he said, ‘for you, for us,’ ” she recounted



“I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He's like, ‘You had an abortion.’ … And I was like, ‘No ******* way. Really? No way.’ My mind was blown that day.”

“I realized that same day that if I didn't know the language around this and I didn't know what was happening to my body, how could other people possibly empathize with our situation and our scenario?,” the mother-of-four concluded.