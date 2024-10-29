Angelina Jolie gives rare update about 'shy, very private' children

Angelina Jolie just clarified the future of her children’s careers with respect to the entertainment industry.

As she provided rather rare insights into her family and detailed her six children’s life choices, the Maria star spoke to E! news saying she has an idea of what her children would be doing when they grow up.

For context, Jolie shares children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Brad Pitt.

At the AFI premiere of her new film Maria in Los Angeles, the Maleficent star said she does not have expectations that her children would enter the showbiz world.

“No, I think they're especially shy, very private people,” Jolie shared when asked if any of her children could be expected to be seen on camera in the near future.

“And they want to be private,” she added.

Despite the 49-year-old actress clarifying that her children would not be appearing on-screen, they are pros at handling behind the scene tasks while filming.

Maddox and Pax assisted director Pablo Larrain on her film Maria, about which Jolie told the Hollywood Reporter, “Mad and Pax were on this one doing AD [assistant directing] work,” adding, “They've done that quite a few times, and I think that's good for them.”