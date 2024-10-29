 
Prince William snubs Meghan Markle in olive branch to Harry

Prince William holds bitter feelings about Meghan Markle, reports source

October 29, 2024

Prince William has eliminated Meghan Markle from mention as he seemingly extends an olive branch for Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who touched upon memories with Prince Harry as he describes learning the concept of homelessness with mother Diana, left Meghan out of the conversation.

In his upcoming ITV documentary, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, William says: "She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably... Maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before."

This comes as William adviced Harry not to listen to Meghan Markle’s advice.

A report by EconoTimes reveals: “William doesn’t think Harry has the smarts to handle even a reduced role in the Firm.”

So “in other words, he thinks his brother is stupid and foolishly adheres to bad advice.”

