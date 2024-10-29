 
Geo News

Sutton Foster on Hugh Jackman: 'Dream come true'

Sutton Foster raves about Hugh Jackman in a throwback interview

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Sutton Foster on Hugh Jackman: Dream come true
Sutton Foster on Hugh Jackman: 'Dream come true'

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman are in the news for their alleged romance, as the former previously gushed about their rocking on-screen pairing.

Amid the buzz, the stars who have performed onstage in The Music Man raved about each other in a throwback interview of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The duo promoted the Broadway musical on the show, which ran after the pandemic from December 2021 to January 2023.

“Broadway was nonexistent for almost two years. And I feel like there’s this shared sense of gratitude between the people onstage and the audience. And the show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy,” the 49-year-old complimented her co-star.

The Marvel star replied, “You had to say that, but thank you." Keep the teasing ongoing, Sutton said, “I did!” adding, “But it’s like — it’s a dream come true. Truly.”

“And then it was over and then he exits and just leaves me onstage to have to endure the wrath,” she added.

The resurfaced interview comes on the heels of an insider telling explosive news to Page Six earlier this month that Hugh — a divorcee and Sutton — on their way to get formally divorced — are “in love,” but they are keeping things under the wraps.

“They spend all of their free time together,” a tipster tattled. “They are a regular couple, they are just in private.” To stay under the radar, “they sneak around.”

Chrissy Teigen gets honest about abortion experience
Chrissy Teigen gets honest about abortion experience
Angelina Jolie gives rare update about 'shy, very private' children
Angelina Jolie gives rare update about 'shy, very private' children
Johnny Depp displays acceptance over Amber Heard trial experience: 'simply just was'
Johnny Depp displays acceptance over Amber Heard trial experience: 'simply just was'
Adele keeps Celine Dion picture 'right next to stage' during performances
Adele keeps Celine Dion picture 'right next to stage' during performances
Angelina Jolie reflects on facing new fears while filming 'Maria'
Angelina Jolie reflects on facing new fears while filming 'Maria'
Bruce Springsteen brings 'unvarnished portrayal' of his life in new biopic
Bruce Springsteen brings 'unvarnished portrayal' of his life in new biopic
Gigi Hadid gets festive 'thanks' to daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid gets festive 'thanks' to daughter Khai
Alec Baldwin discusses 'too painful' loss of his father after 41 years video
Alec Baldwin discusses 'too painful' loss of his father after 41 years