Sutton Foster on Hugh Jackman: 'Dream come true'

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman are in the news for their alleged romance, as the former previously gushed about their rocking on-screen pairing.



Amid the buzz, the stars who have performed onstage in The Music Man raved about each other in a throwback interview of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The duo promoted the Broadway musical on the show, which ran after the pandemic from December 2021 to January 2023.

“Broadway was nonexistent for almost two years. And I feel like there’s this shared sense of gratitude between the people onstage and the audience. And the show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy,” the 49-year-old complimented her co-star.

The Marvel star replied, “You had to say that, but thank you." Keep the teasing ongoing, Sutton said, “I did!” adding, “But it’s like — it’s a dream come true. Truly.”

“And then it was over and then he exits and just leaves me onstage to have to endure the wrath,” she added.

The resurfaced interview comes on the heels of an insider telling explosive news to Page Six earlier this month that Hugh — a divorcee and Sutton — on their way to get formally divorced — are “in love,” but they are keeping things under the wraps.

“They spend all of their free time together,” a tipster tattled. “They are a regular couple, they are just in private.” To stay under the radar, “they sneak around.”