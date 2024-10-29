 
'Jumanji 3' makers announce release date

The date of 'Jumanji 3' was announced by Sony

October 29, 2024

After a long wait, Jumanji 3 has been announced to release on Dec 11, 2026, in theatres.

According to Deadline, Sony has previously released other films in the franchise in the same pre-Christmas slot.

The movie's lead stars Dwyane Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, are in talks to return along with filmmaker Jake Kasdan, who was the director of the previous two installments.

Plans for the threequel were teased in 2021 by producer Hiram Garcia, who said, “We’ve got a big vision for [the next ‘Jumanji’] movie,” adding, “So we’re fired up for that. We’re taking it in soon."

"And obviously the goal is sometime after… Jake [Kasdan] is doing ‘Red One’ for us, so that is going to be next up. But sometime after ‘Red One’ comes out, ‘Jumanji’ is going to be on deck."

"I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then and we’ll be able to get into that third installment," he concluded.

