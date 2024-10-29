James Franco reflects on moving past controversies

James Franco revealed that he has left the past behind and is "trying to move on."

The 46-year-old actor recently spoke to Variety at the Rome Film Festival premiere of his movie Hey Joe sharing how it felt downfalling from the most loved star to a Hollywood outcast.

It is pertinent to mention that Franco was accused by five females of sexually inappropriate behavior. In 2021 he settled the case with two accusers.

“I mean, it is what it is," he told the outlet. "I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that’s it, it’s over. I mean, I’ve worked in the U.S. too. So I’m just trying to move on."

Franco revealed how his preferences in life have changed after this, “So now, after having the pause and, I think, changing priorities, I guess what I seek to fulfill me in life [is different], ultimately, I think I’m kind of grateful because it did afford me a chance to just do whatever private work and really change what I need to change.”

"So now that I am working, I can just be there for the project. It’s not about me trying to fill some hole with work, it’s just about, 'Wow, I have a really great life. I’m very grateful, and I hope to serve whatever project I do,'" the This Is the End actor noted,

"I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time. And yeah, I wasn’t working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was," the Freaks and Geeks alum gushed about the positive changes in his life.