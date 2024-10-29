Judith Light opens up about choice to embrace life without children

Judith Light detailed her major life decision of not having children.

The 75-year-old actress opened up about her relationship with her husband and their decision that was ultimately best for them.

"I'm an only child and Robert is an only child from a first marriage. His biological mother died when he was about 2½," Light told People magazine.

She went on to say, "But when I was growing up, my mother had an older sister. My mother's a twin. She had an older sister and her older sister and her husband never had children. I had a role model for what it was like to have a life without children."

"We also said to each other, because we were both working at the time, and we said, 'Wait a minute. This isn't going to be fair to a child,' " Light recalled. "And I kept asking my Aunt Jean and Uncle Barnett. I said, 'Were you okay with this?' And they said, 'Yes, we're very okay with this.' And so, I knew somewhere that it could be okay."

However, the couple once considered the option of adoption if they were willing to.

"When we were first talking about it, we said, 'Would we be willing to adopt later if that was something that we were available and open to?' And we both said yes," Light noted

"It wasn't a closure. It wasn't an ending. It was really a way of life for us and the way we were relating to ourselves and the life we were choosing at that time and the way we felt worked for us. You got to do what works for you," the Before actress added.