Ciara, Vera Wang team up in coordinated looks at CFDA Fashion Awards

Ciara and Vera Wang took their matching game to a whole new level as they stepped out in coordinating looks.

On October 28, the singer and the fashion designer stepped out for the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in coordinating looks each tailored to their own unique styles.

Both dresses were designed by Wang and the outfits were in black and white, respectively.

According to People, Wang wore a white dress over a black bandeau top with a black shawl, her signature silhouette.

Meanwhile, Ciara rocked a black skirt with a simple white tank and white opera gloves.

Moreover, both women wore matching oversize sunglasses to complete their looks.

Additionally, at this year's CFDA Fashion Awards, Erykah Badu is being honored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon award.

As per the publication, previous recipients of the prestigious award, which has recognized influential figures in fashion since 2010, include Zendaya, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Furthermore, the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards are hosted by Cynthia Erivo and will be presented by Amazon Fashion at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.