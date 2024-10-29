Selena Gomez glams up for magical appearance at 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Selena Gomez stepped out in a magical appearance at the world premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, Oct. 28.

The Disney star, who is reprising her role as Alex Russo in the Disney series, arrived at the event in a red sequin, midi stress.

According to People, the structured sweetheart neckline added the perfect amount of drama, in addition to a peplum waist as she wore red sling back pumps to pull her look together.

Meanwhile, the Only Murders In The Building actress' hair was styled in a shoulder-length, wavy bob, and her makeup was fun and flirty with a bit of shimmer on her eyelids, rosy cheeks and gloss on her lips.

Moreover, she said in a selfie video poster to her TikTok account, “On my way to the Wizards premiere.”

Once the Who Says singer arrived at the El Capitan Theatre, Gomez posed with her Wizards Beyond Waverly Place costars.

Furthermore, the series reboot also sees her TV brother David Henrie return as Justin Russo. Newer talent includes Taylor Cora (Winter), Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), Max Matenko (Milo Russo) and Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo) — who appeared with Gomez for a group photo at the special event.

It is worth mentioning that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, October 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.