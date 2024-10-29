Tom Brady knew about ex Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy before news broke?

Tom Brady and his kids with Victoria Secret supermodel Gisele Bunchen were "informed" about her pregnancy before the news leaked.

The claims made by TMZ on account of multiple sources emerged hours after it was confirmed Monday that the former fashion It Girl was expecting a child with Joaquim Valente.

Sources close to the expectant supermodel told the publication that she “informed Tom and their two children that she was pregnant with Joaquim Valente’s child before the news broke.”

However, it’s “unclear” how long the former NFL player and their kids Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, knew about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

“They’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

The Brazillian beauty was previously married to Brady, 47, for 13 years before they got divorced two years ago.

As for the new couple, Bündchen and Valente sparked dating rumours in November 2022 but their relationship didn’t become romantic until June 2023.

Earlier this year, a source told Page Six the couple is “deeply in love” and stays together regularly.

Brady is yet to officially address his ex-wife’s pregnancy. Though, he did share a cryptic post about "changing," featuring a sunset set to the tunes of The Chicks’ cover of Landslide via Instagram Story, only hours after the pregnancy news broke.