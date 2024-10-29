Charlie McDowell reveals baby plans with wife Lily Collins

Charlie McDowell is keen to start a family with his wife, Lily Collins.

Speaking to E! News, the 41-year-old director revealed that he would love to have a baby with Lily.

When he asked about his family planning, Charlie responded, “We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!"

Recently, Charlie appreciated Lily for being his great support throughout the making of the movie The Summer Book.

"I would fall into a dark hole of nothingness without her,” the filmmaker shared.

"She’s amazing. She was there the whole time we were shooting in Finland and supporting as a partner and also as an executive producer,” he added.

For those unversed, the loved-up couple has their own production company, CASE STUDY FILMS.

"Today marks a very special day - a childhood dream come true,” Lily wrote on Instagram announcing the launch of her production company.

"I finally have the honor of announcing CASE STUDY FILMS to the world, a production company I'm launching with the best partners I could ever ask for, @charliemcdowell and @aorlovsky1,” she penned at that time.