Helen Flanagan gets candid about her struggle with eating disorder

Helen Flanagan has opened up about her struggle with an eating disorder.

Speaking on The Mail's The Life of Bryony podcast, the 34-year-old actress revealed she has only started eating bread after suffering from the disorder.

For those unversed, Helen began her acting career at the age of ten and is best known for playing the role of Rosie Webster in the TV show Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012.

“When I was about 16, I am naturally slim, but I was obsessed with being seven stone,” said the actress.

She further shared, “I was around a lot of actresses and models and they were all doing the photo shoots. I just wanted to be like them. I hardly ate anything.”

Helen added that she now tries to eat healthily but still struggles with the disorder.

“I think if you have an eating disorder, it always stays with you,” she said. “If I'm really honest, I think some of my eating habits probably aren't the best, but I'm definitely healthy because I'm aware of my daughter.”