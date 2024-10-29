Sean Diddy Combs down with two new charges

Sean Diddy Combs has been slapped with two new charges by two men accusing him of sexual assault.

As per the documents filed in the Supreme Court of New York County, two men have come forward with allegations that they were drugged and sexually assaulted at age 10 and 17 respectively, People reported.

The Monday claims have been filed under the identities of John Doe, the suit reveals.

One accuser claimed that the sexual assault dates back to a 2005 audition when he was just 10 years old.

He detailed that his parents flew him from Los Angeles to New York City for meetings and introductions "with numerous people within the music industry," including a sit-down with Combs.

The filing alleges that Combs wanted to meet the tween in his hotel room and the child was dropped off by a consultant his parents had hired. Once there, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly said he could "make him a star" and asked him how "badly he wanted" it.

The complainant added someone else in the hotel room offered him a soda—which he now believes was laced with drugs such as GHB and/or ecstasy by either Combs’ staff or the rapper himself as he began to feel "a little funny" after drinking it. A photo of the container allegedly used to lace the drink is included in the filing.

The accuser then made a bombshell claim that Combs then forced him to perform oral sex and threatened to harm his parents if he told anyone.

He also claimed he "lost consciousness" and woke up crying with his anus and buttocks hurting badly and pants undone.

He added that he told his parents but they "were terrified of the potential consequences of reporting the abuse" at the time.

The second complainant claimed he was 17-year-old when the 2008 abuse took place.

The teen was auditioning for the MTV reality competition series Making the Band, where aspiring musicians compete for a spot in a musical group managed by the Bad Boy label founder.

In the filing, Diddy is accused of masturbating himself while groping the teen during a private one-on-one interview on the first day of auditions.

On the second day of auditions, Diddy forced the teen to perform oral sex on him and his bodyguard. After the alleged assault, Diddy allegedly told the teen he would be "keeping an eye" on him after sensing his discomfort with what happened. The teen was eventually eliminated from the competition.

The complaint also claimed that the teen was "unable to return to the music industry for seven years" after the assault.

The plaintiffs, who are both represented by the Buzbee Law Firm, are seeking compensatory and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

"Both were seeking to break into the music business and were promised Combs could help them," said lead counsel Tony Buzbee in a statement.

“We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done,” Buzbee added.

Combs is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center pretrial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

The disgraced music mogul was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking.