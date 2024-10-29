Prince Harry in 'very difficult place' at the moment

Prince Harry is said to be in a 'very difficult place' at the moment amid rift with the royal family and rumours of trouble in relationship with Meghan Markle.

This has been claimed by royal expert Hugo Vickers while predicting that Meghan will 'inevitably' dump Harry.

Speaking to a media outlet, per OK! Magazine, Hugo Vickers said, "I don't know when she [Meghan] might make that particular call and it's not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong, so that she can say that she's a wronged woman, and he's just behaved like all the others."

Vickers continued, "I mean I don't think she ever admits that she is wrong about anything, but I feel very sorry for Prince Harry, because I think he's in a very difficult place at the moment.”

"I think he has been for some time. I don't think that her projects have done Harry any good," the royal expert continued.

The fresh claims by royal expert come as Meghan and Harry have been ‘branching out on their own more and more these days’.

The insider said, “They want to be seen as individuals doing good work, not just as a couple. He has his charities, she has hers.”

“It’s important for Meghan to stand out independently,” they said.