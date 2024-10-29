Kate Middleton gives Bollywood actress a warm response for cancer message

Kate Middleton has just received praise upon praise by Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who received a personal correspondence, only a little while earlier.

The news has been brought to light by a Nepalese publication named Online Khabar.

The statement highlights the actress’ reaction to this personal response by the future queen.

According to a report by Hello! the actress began by explaining, "I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences.”

“I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health.”

She also said, “I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.”

Before concluding her statement also went on to say, “Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others.”

For those unversed, the actress also made a recent trip to London where she met with cancer patients at Ovacome, for women with ovarian cancer.