Russo brothers tease 'explosive next Avengers'

The last Avengers team-up was a global hit. To repeat the success, Marvel has roped in the Russo brothers.



Having previously directed the billion-dollar MCU films, they said they have agreed to helm Doomsday because of its scale, which is equal to Infinity War and Endgame.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at MCM Comic Con 2024, Joe Russo said, “Why would we come back if we didn’t feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there’s a kernel there for an idea that’s really explosive?”

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmakers duo also shed light on their relationship with Robert Downey Jr.

“We’re all very close,” the director said. “We had been working on another project before Marvel approached all of us – so we’re working on another project with Robert – and there was a story that evolved through conversations that we got very excited about. Because it’s always got to be the story.”

Avengers: Doomsday will open in theatres on May 1, 2026.