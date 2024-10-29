Jessica Alba mesmerises fans with ageless beauty in family photo

Jessica Alba is making the most of family time before her one of her kids leaves the nest.

The actress, 43, recently enjoyed a fun day at Disneyland with her husband Cash Warren, 45, and their three children; son Hayes, 6, and daughters Haven, 13, and Honor, 16.

Taking to Instagram, the Sin City star also dropped a few moments on Monday.

The carousel post began with a group photo of the family of five, with Honor’s uncanny resemblance to her mom taking centre stage.

The family was also joined by Alba's friend and Honest Company co-worker Jennifer Rosenberg, her husband Jared and their kids, who also made it to some of the pictures.

"Jessica, you look like their big sister and also! That outfit," one user commented under the post while another was also in awe of the mother's youth and said, "Jessica looking younger than her daughters."

A third fan was also smitten and wrote, "Who's the mummy again?"

Some pictures were taken outside the Cars' Ramone's House of Body Art and some in front of a winking pumpkin Mickey Mouse statue at the adventure park.

The Fantastic Four star captioned the carousel, "The best day with the best people @disneyland."

Alba’s family has also been a centre point in her interviews. She last reflected on becoming an empty nester once Honor graduates high school in a few years.

"Please don’t say that," Alba joked in an August Interview, as she went on to tell E! News, "I think that’s going to be terrible. And I’m going to be sad about it, but she’s such a good girl. I’m so proud of her."