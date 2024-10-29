Photo: Kim Kardashian waiting for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's split: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly praying that Taylor Swift would experience a heartbreak at the hands of Travis Kelce soon.

Years long feud between Kim and Taylor has been reignited as a source shared with Life & Style that the mother of four is still holding grudges against the Eras Tour hitmaker.

As per source privy to Life & Style, the former wife of Kanye West is hoping for Travis and Taylor’s breakup.

The tipster tattled, “Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she’s getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor Swift took hidden jabs at Kim in the track, thanK you aIMee. This track from Taylor’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department is believed to be aimed at Kim Kardashian.

In addition to this, the findings come amid rumours that Travis is soon going to leave Taylor Swift behind as their romance was only a PR stunt.

Nonetheless, the couple have proved that they are inseparable by rubbishing these rumours with their business plans and mutual desire to adopt a kitten.