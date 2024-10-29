Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow to cause Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's split: Source

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly trying to set up her daughter with co-star, Timothee Chalamet.

For those unversed, Gwyneth and Chris Martin’s daughter, recently admitted that she is infatuated with the Dune star.

Following her confession, Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to get the two together, as per a mole privy to Life & Style.

The spy shared, “She’s got big ambitions for her daughter and figures the more connections Apple can make, the better.”

As fans will be aware, Timothee stars alongside Gwyneth in upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

“Plus, as you can imagine, she’s quite the helicopter parent,” the source added.

They also explained, “So of course it thrills her to no end that Apple’s comfortable enough to reveal who she’s got a crush on and she’s pretty proud that she actually has the power to make this introduction happen.”

“Even though her kids are older she still loves to be as much a part of their social life as possible, and it doesn’t seem to occur to her that this is all a little bit insensitive given that Timothée has a girlfriend,” the tipster continued.

Before conclusion, they remarked, “That’s Gwyneth for you,” adding, “she’s always meddling without much thought to the consequences.”