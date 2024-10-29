Liam Payne's manager slammed for isolating and pushing singer too far

Liam Payne's loved ones are 'shocked' at how his manager pushed him to work after a troubling time in his life

Liam Payne overdosed at least once before his tragic death in mid October, and returned to work way too soon after his rehab stay.

The One Direction star died shockingly on October 16 after he plunged from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to his loved ones, Payne overdosed and had to be resuscitated at least once during his addiction. His close friends and former colleagues say they were “shocked” when his manager signed him up for Netflix show Building the Band alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland when he was fresh out of rehab.

“His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us,” the source told Page Six.

They added: “We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this. Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time.”

Per the publication, at the time of his death, the singer was being looked after by a new manager who wanted him to go back on tour.

Another source said: “Liam’s manager moved him to Miami and away from all of his friends, he isolated him.”

The tipster also said that the Teardrops hitmaker’s life was never the same after One Direction went on hiatus in 2015.

“He was heartbroken and never really recovered,” the source shared. “He was lost without his brothers,” referring to bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

One of Payne’s friend’s even asked: “Did Netflix and producers have any professional advice, if so, from whom, to verify that he was in a fit state of health mentally and physically to film the series.”

Liam Payne's remains are still in Argentina, where his grieving father Geoff Payne is waiting to bring him back to the U.K. for burial.