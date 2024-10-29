Angelina Jolie reflects on rom-com question

Seemingly, Angelina Jolie has never done a genuine romantic comedy, so her response was uncertain when asked whether she would ever do it.



Speaking to E! News, the Oscar winner said on the premiere of Maria in Los Angeles, “I don't know how good I'd be at a rom-com.”

However, she cited her work in Maleficent franchise as closest to a rom-com. "I think Maleficent was the closest I got, I thought she was in love with Diaval," she noted. "I thought it was a bit of a rom-com; I may have been on my own there.”

In a separate interaction, Angelina made her feelings public about playing the lead role in Maria Callas's biopic.

"I got to be terrified again as an artist, which is such a gift, because you get scared and have to do something you’re not sure you can do, and surprise yourself," she said, "I knew I had a safe place to fail, so I was allowed to be free."

The Lara Croft star continued, "There's not a lot of moments in life where you get asked to give everything you've got," she said of the role.

"And it's one of the greatest gifts, especially as an artist, for somebody to ask for and want you to give everything you've got that you don’t know you've got. And I did know how to approach this, and so I listened to her," she added.