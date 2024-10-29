'Wicked' screening brings Ariana Grande to tears

Ariana Grande’s upcoming Wicked movie has a special Broadway screening on Monday.

On Instagram, Ariana posted a series of emotional photos from the screening event.

She penned a heartfelt note in the caption, saying, “a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours.”

“This movie is a letter to you all, to @kchenoweth and @idinamenzel, and to all of our big beautiful Ozian family that has been bringing their life to this material for 21 years,” Ariana continued.

She went on to express her gratitude, saying, "i’m so deeply grateful to be your movie Glinda and to stand alongside the most utterly astoundafying movie Elphaba @cynthiaerivo."

"My heart is very overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it’s an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore," the actress and singer concluded.

The Wicked is scheduled to release in Australia on November 3 and November 22 in United States.