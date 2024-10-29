 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence hoping for baby girl amid Cooke Maroney pregnancy: Source

Jennifer Lawrence recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Cooke Maroney

By
Web Desk
|

October 29, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lawrence hoping for baby girl amid Cooke Maroney pregnancy: Source
Photo: Jennifer Lawrence hoping for baby girl amid Cooke Maroney pregnancy: Source

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney will welcome another baby soon.

For those unversed, the couple lately revealed that they are ready to bring another member of their family into this world.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer and Cooke are already parents to 2-year-old son Cy.

Recently, a source shared with Life & Style that the couple is very excited to be mom and dad again.

“Jennifer and Cooke can’t wait to bring another baby into their world,” dished the source.

The spy also shared, “Jennifer would, of course, be very happy with two boys. She loves the idea of brothers bonding.”

Revealing the preferred baby gender for Jennifer Lawrence, they clarified, “But she’s been dreaming of having a girl.”

Nonetheless, they noted that the baby’s health is of utmost importance to the parents.

In conclusion, the source maintained, “Jennifer just loves being a mom.”

These findings were confirmed by an insider of PEOPLE Magazine who previously claimed, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."

'Wicked' screening brings Ariana Grande to tears
'Wicked' screening brings Ariana Grande to tears
Saoirse Ronan shuts down Paul Mescal in tense interaction video
Saoirse Ronan shuts down Paul Mescal in tense interaction
50 Cent shares where Kanye Went 'went wrong'
50 Cent shares where Kanye Went 'went wrong'
Liam Payne's first posthumous song set for release with heartfelt tribute
Liam Payne's first posthumous song set for release with heartfelt tribute
King Charles' plans for cancer treatment revealed: Abdication and more
King Charles' plans for cancer treatment revealed: Abdication and more
Beyonce asks Tina Knowles to go easy on the tea in her new memoir
Beyonce asks Tina Knowles to go easy on the tea in her new memoir
Liam Payne's manager slammed for isolating and pushing singer too far
Liam Payne's manager slammed for isolating and pushing singer too far
Gwyneth Paltrow to cause Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's split: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow to cause Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's split: Source