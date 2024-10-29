Photo: Jennifer Lawrence hoping for baby girl amid Cooke Maroney pregnancy: Source

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney will welcome another baby soon.

For those unversed, the couple lately revealed that they are ready to bring another member of their family into this world.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer and Cooke are already parents to 2-year-old son Cy.

Recently, a source shared with Life & Style that the couple is very excited to be mom and dad again.

“Jennifer and Cooke can’t wait to bring another baby into their world,” dished the source.

The spy also shared, “Jennifer would, of course, be very happy with two boys. She loves the idea of brothers bonding.”

Revealing the preferred baby gender for Jennifer Lawrence, they clarified, “But she’s been dreaming of having a girl.”

Nonetheless, they noted that the baby’s health is of utmost importance to the parents.

In conclusion, the source maintained, “Jennifer just loves being a mom.”

These findings were confirmed by an insider of PEOPLE Magazine who previously claimed, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."