Tom Cruise makes appearance at latest Scientology event: Source

October 30, 2024

Tom Cruise was recently papped mingling with Church of Scientology's annual Patron's Ball in England.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline, the Mission: Impossible alum blessed the evening with his presence during the Church of Scientology's Patron's Ball.

This evening was filled with high-profile patrons who marked their presence at Saint Hall in East Grinstead, England.

This report comes as a shock because it was earlier reported that Tom is losing significance in his beloved community due to a reported change of heart.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Tom is only in L.A. every six months or so but he used to be such a huge presence among the church community at the church facilities and gatherings in Hollywood and in Los Feliz.”

The source also addressed “that’s simply not the case now” as Tom prefers to contribute to the Florida community more.

“It’s clear he comes to L.A. when he has movie business stuff to attend to but if he needs to practice Scientology, he’s doing it out of Florida, if at all,” the source also remarked in conclusion.

At the time, it was also established that Tom doesn’t “relish spending his precious downtime with Los Angeles Scientologists” anymore.

