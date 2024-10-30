Selena Gomez says reviving 'Wizards' is 'best feeling in the world'

Selena Gomez has nothing but gratitude for the beloved Wizards of Waverly Place.

At the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Gomez told PEOPLE magazine that “It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before.”

“My sister included. I've made her watch it. I don't think she's that into it, but I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back,” she added.

Additionally, she talked about her character’s evolution since the original show, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

“I personally think we kind of picked up where we left off and it shows a very established Justin and also a very established Alex and you're still curious about what they're going through, but it kind of felt like a rhythm we got back into,” Gomez stated.

Meanwhile, her co-star David Henrie also talked about his character, saying, “My character's a father now. I have children and I am in real life too, so it was a very organic maturation process in the show.”