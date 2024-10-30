Angelina Jolie finds her 'own voice' in emotional singing lessons: 'I started crying'

Angelina Jolie had an emotional experience while taking singing lessons for her role in Maria.

In an interview with Variety, Jolie revealed she took singing lessons to play the role of Opera singer Maria Callas.

She told the outlet, “I walked into the room with the piano, and somebody said, ‘Ok, let’s see where you’re at.’ And I got really emotional. I took a big deep breath, and I let out a sound, and I started crying.”

The actress went on to say, “I think we all don’t realise how much we hold inside our bodies, and how much we carry and how much that affects our sound and our voice and our ability to make sound.”

Jolie admitted that she has “been holding a lot for a long time” adding, “that beginning and that sound, and then when that sound would eventually come, it was the best therapy I’ve ever had.”

She further shared that she would suggest to others that “before you try therapy and spend too much time there, go to singing class.”

“It helped me a lot. There’s something primal about finding your own voice within your own body. It brings up certain emotions that you may have not wanted to confront, and there’s no way to sing at your full voice and your full emotion without confronting your feelings and your limitations,” Jolie explained how this experience had helped her.