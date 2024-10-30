Prince Harry gets new on future in US from Donald Trump son

Prince Harry’s fate in the US has been laid bare by Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

Eric, whose father is currently contesting for America’s Presidential elections, says Prince Harry does not have much to worry about his visa situation.

Speaking to MailOnline, Eric said: "Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either. My father loved the Queen and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing."

This comes as Harry admitted his history with substance and drugs in memoir ‘Spare.’

He added: "'I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.