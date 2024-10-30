 
Geo News

Prince Harry gets new on future in US from Donald Trump son

Prince Harry future in the US explained by Donald Trump’s son

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Prince Harry’s fate in the US has been laid bare by Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump.

Eric, whose father is currently contesting for America’s Presidential elections, says Prince Harry does not have much to worry about his visa situation.

Speaking to MailOnline, Eric said: "Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either. My father loved the Queen and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing."

This comes as Harry admitted his history with substance and drugs in memoir ‘Spare.’

He added: "'I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.

Prince William has eyes on things Prince George is ‘exposed' to video
Prince William has eyes on things Prince George is ‘exposed' to
Dax Shepard reveals dating advice he got from Bradley Cooper before meeting Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard reveals dating advice he got from Bradley Cooper before meeting Kristen Bell
Changing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz breakup after 3 years of engagement video
Changing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz breakup after 3 years of engagement
Lana Del Rey gets candid about her dream husband
Lana Del Rey gets candid about her dream husband
Meghan Markle told to learn ‘dignity' from ‘30+ American women' video
Meghan Markle told to learn ‘dignity' from ‘30+ American women'
Demi Moore pretty pleased with body except for one thing: Source
Demi Moore pretty pleased with body except for one thing: Source
Tom Cruise makes appearance at latest Scientology event: Source
Tom Cruise makes appearance at latest Scientology event: Source
Quentin Tarantino backs 'Joker 2' amid poor reviews
Quentin Tarantino backs 'Joker 2' amid poor reviews