Photo: Demi Moore pretty pleased with body except for one thing: Source

Demi Moore is reportedly fixing the parts of her body that she does not like.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, even though “she’s pretty pleased with the rest of her body” she has issues with how her ankles look.

Demi’s “chubby ankles” have been “giving her grief for some time,” dished the insider.

Speaking of the rest of her body, the source continued, “and it’s no secret she’s relied on a few nips [and] tucks to get it, and her fat ankles are the next fixer-upper on her list.”

Reportedly, the actress, who was rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner’s ex-husband, Joe Jonas after a lunch date, believes that her ankles are “disproportionate” compared to the rest of her body.

In addition to this, Demi has been giving in to her insecurity as she had heard many people joking about her “cankles.”

The actress is also making use of different types of diets and is experimenting with different exercises to fix the chubby appearance of her ankles.

However, the insider declared that if things did not go as per her expectations, she might consider getting an ankle reduction surgery.