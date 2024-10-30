Dax Shepard reveals dating advice he got from Bradley Cooper before meeting Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard recalled the valuable piece of advice his longtime pal Bradley Cooper gave him about dating.

In a recent onstage conversation with The New Yorker's Tyler Foggatt on Saturday, October 26, Shepard looked back on Cooper's advice on relationships which he got before dating his now-wife Kristin Bell.

During the chat, Foggatt asked the actor, "What would you say to the male audience that is scared or not sure how to be vulnerable in a relationship the way that you are with your wife?"

"I would tell them that it's a humongous leap of faith, and I know the exact moment this happened for me," Shepard replied.

Then he began to share his story of a previous relationship and when he got in he used to turn toward Cooper for solutions.

"I would tell him this whole fight, and he would say, 'Wow, if she had said that to me, I'd feel really less than and I'd be insecure about this,' " Shepard continued of Cooper. "And I was like, 'Wow, that's exactly how I feel. You can't tell a woman that.' "

At the time Cooper responded by saying, "He would say, 'Look, you're clearly breaking up with this gal. Why don't you practice on her? Like, go tell her, 'When you said this, I felt this way.' "

Shepard noted that "the beneficiary of that trial relationship that taught me how to lead with" vulnerability.

The CHiPS actor advised the attendees to "practice" vulnerability in romantic relationships they know are over.

"This is a freebie. They're out of there. So give it a shot," he added.