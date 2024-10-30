 
Changing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz breakup after 3 years of engagement

Changing Tatum and Changing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz were together for three years

Web Desk
October 30, 2024

Changing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have shockingly called it quits.

The Batman actress and Magic Mike actor are no longer engaged, PEOPLE confirms.

The split comes amid the shooting of Tatum and Kravitz’ play titled Blink Twice.

"Art is our love language," Kravitz admitted she would love working with Tatum in the futurez

She told PEOPLE: "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

Meanwhile, Tatum too did not shy away from gushing over his lady love.

“This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” Tatum told PEOPLE in July. “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

He added at the time, “When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.” 

