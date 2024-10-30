Shawn Mendes shares sweet moment with Mike Sabath post identity revelation

Shawn Mendes was spotted sharing a sweet moment with musician Mike Sabath in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just one day after revealing the “truth” about his identity.

The Stitches hitmaker, who also seemed to address gay rumors in a new track titled The Mountain, was spotted loading luggage into a parked vehicle with the fellow musician.

Moreover, earlier this week on Monday, Mendes expressed that he was still “figuring out” his identity during a concert at the red Rock Amphitheatre in Colorado.

According to Daily Mail, Shawn, who previously dated Camila Cabello, kept it casual in a pair of loose-fitting denim jeans as well as a plain white shirt.

Additionally, the star layered the outfit with a plaid jacket with a fuzzy trim on the neckline to stay warm in the cooler weather, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, Sabath also dressed down for the outing wearing a pair of comfy, white sweatpants and a short-sleeved, yellow shirt.

Furthermore, the record producer added a long-sleeved top underneath and also slipped into a pair of brown boots.

While loading suitcases into a sleek vehicle, the pair stopped to share a tight hug under the California sunshine, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that Shawn and Mike have been close pals for years, and have also collaborated on music together.