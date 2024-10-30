Sophie Cachia flaunts baby bump while glamming up for night out

Sophie Cachia showed off her growing baby bump as she attended an Australian spray tan launch on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old heavily pregnant influencer embraced the Rihanna-led maternity street style movement as she stepped out in a nude sports bra crop and figure-hugging loungewear skirt.

In regards to this, she wrote in caption alongside glamour shots on Instagram, “I'm completely catfishing you all.”

Moreover, she posed with her hands resting on her growing tummy and flashed a megawatt smile for the camera.

Additionally, Sophie engaged her makeup artist and bronzed herself using Spray Tan Aus' new range prior to attending the influencer launch event at Salon Gabrielle at Mason Square.

According to Daily Mail, the mummy blogger went full glam with her makeup over her freshly tanned visage, using a nude lip, bright peach eyeshadow and heavy contouring.

Furthermore, Sophie wore her brunette hair in loose waves around her shoulders and accessorized her ensemble with Lana Wilkinson snake print leather boots, a tan Louis Vuitton handbag and a pair of shades.

It is worth mentioning that this came after she declared she'd happily raise a brood of six children, but potentially via surrogacy.