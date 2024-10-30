 
Geo News

Sophie Cachia flaunts baby bump while glamming up for night out

Sophie Cachia shows off her baby bump as she gets ready and glams up for an Australian spray tan launch event

By
Web Desk
|

October 30, 2024

Sophie Cachia flaunts baby bump while glamming up for night out
Sophie Cachia flaunts baby bump while glamming up for night out

Sophie Cachia showed off her growing baby bump as she attended an Australian spray tan launch on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old heavily pregnant influencer embraced the Rihanna-led maternity street style movement as she stepped out in a nude sports bra crop and figure-hugging loungewear skirt.

In regards to this, she wrote in caption alongside glamour shots on Instagram, “I'm completely catfishing you all.”

Moreover, she posed with her hands resting on her growing tummy and flashed a megawatt smile for the camera.

Additionally, Sophie engaged her makeup artist and bronzed herself using Spray Tan Aus' new range prior to attending the influencer launch event at Salon Gabrielle at Mason Square.

According to Daily Mail, the mummy blogger went full glam with her makeup over her freshly tanned visage, using a nude lip, bright peach eyeshadow and heavy contouring.

Furthermore, Sophie wore her brunette hair in loose waves around her shoulders and accessorized her ensemble with Lana Wilkinson snake print leather boots, a tan Louis Vuitton handbag and a pair of shades.

It is worth mentioning that this came after she declared she'd happily raise a brood of six children, but potentially via surrogacy.

Prince Harry's war on Prince William, King Charles comes to a head
Prince Harry's war on Prince William, King Charles comes to a head
Lucas Bravo reveals frustration over 'Emily in Paris' script
Lucas Bravo reveals frustration over 'Emily in Paris' script
Prince William's comments about Prince Harry land him under a microscope
Prince William's comments about Prince Harry land him under a microscope
Prince William releases statement as Princess Eugenie shocks Prince Harry
Prince William releases statement as Princess Eugenie shocks Prince Harry
Hugh Grant shares rocking experience at Taylor Swift show
Hugh Grant shares rocking experience at Taylor Swift show
King Charles doctors take major step as monarch leaves team concerned with latest move video
King Charles doctors take major step as monarch leaves team concerned with latest move
Chris Brown meddles in Diddy's sons and Ray J's fight at Halloween party
Chris Brown meddles in Diddy's sons and Ray J's fight at Halloween party
Lady Gaga shares art to deal with 'inner demons' amid 'Disease' video
Lady Gaga shares art to deal with 'inner demons' amid 'Disease' video