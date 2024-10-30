Eva Longoria shares two cents on working with Selena Gomez

Eva Longoria, who recently starred in Only Murders in the Building, shared her honest opinion about her co-star Selena Gomez.



As reported by MailOnline, the 49-year-old actress, during an appearance on Good Morning America, responded to a question about working with Selena in the hit series.

Eva, while describing Selena as “fantastic”, said that she met the 32-year-old actress a long time ago.

“She (Selena) just has such a good head on her shoulders,” the Tell It Like a Woman said.

Eva expressed that she was pleased by working with the singer-actress and also noted that she doesn't feel that the Emilia Perez actress “needs any career advice from her”.



The Desperate Housewives alum also shared that she and the Rare Beauty founder have “actually have a lot in common, despite their age gap”.

The actress recalled that they both are from Texas. “We're both Mexicans from Texas,” she noted.

Her interview comes few months after Eva admitted that she had an "amazing" experience on the hit comedy-drama show.

Only Murders in the Building season four is now streaming its full season on Hulu